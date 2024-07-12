Knicks Want Rockets Center?

All Knicks

The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have reportedly had trade talks for Alperen Sengun.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are still in trade rumors after acquiring Mikal Bridges for a boatload of future first-round picks among other assets.

Even though the Knicks sent a lot of their future to the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges, they still have some capital that they can use to make other trades.

According to New York Post insider Marc Berman, Knicks president Leon Rose is eager to make another big move and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is on his radar.

Sengun, who turns 22 later this month, averaged 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets last season and was third in the league's Most Improved Player of the Year voting. Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey walked away with the honor while Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White came in second.

Sengun is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so he will have to be paid very soon, and whichever team acquires him could give him something close to a max deal. If the Knicks were willing to do that with Sengun, making a trade for him makes sense. However, if New York doesn't want that, a deal won't happen.

The Rockets have yet to sign Sengun to a max deal because the team also has Jalen Green due for a payday next summer. Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has also steadily improved over the years, making the decision difficult for the Rockets. Houston could look to sign both of them to max deals or just under it, but that would also likely mean that the team would have to trade Fred VanVleet, who is on pace to make over $44 million on his team option for 2025-26.

That's why the Rockets could look to trade Sengun this summer in order to get Green a max deal, but Houston doesn't seem eager to send him away just yet. Sengun could be one of the league's top centers in the years to come, which explains the Knicks' desires to trade for him, but right now he is with the Rockets, who would only want a major player coming to Houston in return if a deal is agreed to. The Knicks don't have anyone worth offering that would make the Rockets want to play ball.

