NBA Legend Endorses Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony Hall of Fame Nod

Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has some major support for his Hall of Fame candidacy.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) dribbles the ball in the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 123-109.Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is one step closer to basketball immortality after he was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for this year's class.

Anthony played with the Knicks from 2011-17 as part of his long and storied career, which included three Olympic Gold Medals and 10 All-Star appearances.

Miami Heat president and basketball legend Pat Riley spoke with New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy about Anthony's candidacy for the Hall of Fame, and the former coach gave a ringing endorsement.

“He’s one of the great players, ever. Really,” Riley said. “A tough guard. Can shoot. Good size. Athletic. And carried a franchise in Denver for a long time, went to New York. Always a tough cover, so you had to game-plan for him every night. And had a great career. 

“I think from the standpoint of what they call small forwards, he wasn’t just that. He can play small forward, sure. He can play power forward. Back then, we were more positional. He could play the 2-guard. Today, he’d be playing 5. That’s just the way the game has grown. But he deserves it. I hope he makes it.” 

Anthony spent the prime of his career with the Knicks, where he made three playoff appearances. In 2012-13, Anthony had his most successful year with the team, advancing to the second round of the playoffs and leading the league in scoring for the only time in his career.

After playing with the Knicks, Anthony bounced around the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers before retiring from the NBA for good following the 2021-22 campaign, when he got to play with LeBron James one last time.

