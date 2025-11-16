Bold Predictions for New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are set to clash again in Miami, both battling injuries after a high-scoring duel in their last match. Considering every aspect, we can expect a gritty, intense game filled with fierce competition.

The Knicks are facing a scorned Heat team after beating them in their previous NBA Cup meeting. That should put the Knicks in a position to have another tough matchup with the Heat. New York dropped 140 points against Miami without Jalen Brunson (and just five minutes from OG Anunoby), so the offense may not be an issue, but it's unfair to expect the Knicks to do that every night without two of their top players.

The Heat have boasted one of the league's best offenses, so a shootout may be expected once again.

Heat 130, Knicks 125

The injury situation is quite challenging for both teams. The Knicks are without OG Anunoby, who suffered a hamstring strain and is expected to be out for at least two weeks, along with Jalen Brunson, who is a game-time decision due to an ankle sprain. But he is likely to miss that game.

The Heat are also dealing with key injuries. Bam Adebayo is out with a toe sprain, and Tyler Herro remains sidelined due to a foot injury. Norman Powell, however, has been superb for Miami, stepping up in the absence of their starters and providing a scoring boost.

Considering the recent game the Knicks won against the Heat and the injuries on both sides, this rematch promises to be a tightly contested one. My prediction is that the Heat will leverage their home-court advantage and Powell's offensive burst to edge out the Knicks in a close game, probably by a score of 115-110.

If we look at recent Knicks matches, they have shown some adaptations. Missing Brunson and Anunoby weakens their attack. The Heat, with their familiar home environment and Powell's recent form, will likely capitalize on the situation. It's going to be a competitive game with both teams showing fight, but I lean towards the Heat keeping their winning streak alive at home.

With Jalen Brunson sidelined, backup guards Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek will need to step up and manage the offense. Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson are also poised to fill the scoring void left by OG Anunoby’s absence. Their contributions will be crucial for the Knicks’ success.



Heat 115, Knicks 110

