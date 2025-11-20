Did Refs Hand Knicks Victory? Controversial Call Explained

The New York Knicks escaped Dallas with a dramatic 113-111 victory on November 19, but the win has sparked intense debate across the NBA world. A controversial offensive foul call on Mavericks guard Brandon Williams in the final second ended the game and denied Dallas a chance at overtime.

With just 0.7 seconds remaining and the Knicks leading by two points, Dallas executed a perfect inbound play. P.J. Washington found Williams at midcourt, who caught the ball with a full head of steam and drove toward the basket. Williams finished the layup that appeared to tie the game at 113-113, sending the crowd into a frenzy.​​

Knicks Vs. Mavericks Game-Ending Controversy

However, officials immediately waved off the basket and called an offensive foul on Williams for hooking his left arm around Knicks defender Landry Shamet. The call ended the game instantly, giving New York their first road win of the season and leaving the Mavericks stunned.​

Replays showed Williams did wrap his arm around Shamet's waist as he elevated for the shot. But the footage also revealed Shamet bumped Williams off his line before the hook occurred, which many argued should have resulted in a defensive foul instead.​

Coaches and Players React

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd kept his response measured in the postgame press conference.

"Great execution, great catch, great pass by D-Live. And then for him to catch it and for him to find B-Will on the run was great execution, tough call. He got a good look, called a foul," Kidd said diplomatically.​

Dallas players appeared frustrated but largely avoided direct criticism of the officials. When asked about the final play, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall gave a terse response, saying "Ref called what they called. That's what it is." D'Angelo Russell declined to comment entirely.​

Shamet, who drew the charging call, admitted he wasn't sure the whistle would blow. "I knew if he was calling something, it was an offensive foul," Shamet said. "Did I think he was going to? Down the stretch, you guys know how it is".​

Fan Base Divided

The basketball community remains split on whether the call was correct. Some fans and analysts argue the officials made the right decision, pointing to Williams' clear arm hook as a textbook offensive foul.

Others believe the contact from Shamet initiated the sequence and Williams should have been awarded free throws with a chance to tie the game.​

What About the Last Two Minute Report?

The NBA will likely release a Last Two Minute Report addressing the controversial call. These official reports provide detailed assessments of all whistles and notable non-calls when games remain within three points in the final two minutes.​

Just two days earlier, the league released a report on the Knicks' controversial 115-113 loss to Miami on November 17, where officials overturned a goaltending call that would have given New York the lead. That report confirmed the reversal was correct, standing by the officials' decision despite fan disappointment.​

The L2M report for the Knicks-Mavericks game could provide clarity on whether the offensive foul call was accurate or if officials missed Shamet's initial contact with Williams.​

