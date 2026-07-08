Summer League Is Already Giving Knicks a Bitter Pill to Swallow

The Knicks' front office made some painful sacrifices this offseason, such as trading back continuously in the 2026 NBA draft to cut down on the cost of their rookie additions. This has already paid off in some ways, such as re-signing Jose Alvarado and Landry Shamet in the days following the event.

However, there are still lingering questions around New York and whether it missed out on talent it could've used. Unfortunately, it's quickly looking like that is the case over the first few games of the NBA Summer League.

Knicks draft options Cameron Carr, Zuby Ejiofor are starting Summer League red-hot

Entering the draft, two names expected to be available around the Knicks' No. 24 pick were Baylor wing Cameron Carr and St. John's big man Zuby Ejiofor. Both had their appeals, with Carr being a microwave scorer and Ejiofor seeming like a promising piece to retool in the frontcourt.

The first round then played out perfectly for the team to select or move up for either guy in case they feared someone sniping them. Instead, New York let the draft play out, resulting in Ejiofor going No. 23 to the Hawks, and the Knicks "drafting" Carr at No. 24 but trading him to the Lakers.

While it's too early for true regrets, some what-ifs are hard to ignore, especially as Carr and Ejiofor put their skills on display in Summer League.

Carr immediately put up 19 points in his first taste of NBA exhibition last Friday. Then he really turned heads on Sunday, popping off for 26 points (along with eight rebounds) in a contest that showcased his ability to score from everywhere on the court.

Cameron Carr in two Summer League games:



26 PTS, 4 3PM

19 PTS, 5 3PM



on 45% 3PTpic.twitter.com/AfQhJhyTHX — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 5, 2026

Ejiofor has been just as impressive in the paint in his early days for Atlanta. He began with an eight-point, 11-rebound, three-steal performance in his first Summer League tilt, then dominated with 19 points (with three makes from deep), 15 rebounds and a block in his second contest.

A double-double for No. 23 overall pick Zuby Ejiofor 🔥



19 PTS

15 REB

3 AST

3 3PM



The @ATLHawks secure the W in Salt Lake City Summer League action! pic.twitter.com/v54tkbkwXB — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2026

These showings are notable for New York considering it very well could've came away with either guy.

While passing on Carr helped keep Shamet, there's also the possibility the rookie will quickly rival the veteran's skill while having much more upside and long-term potential. Miles McBride's impending exit as an expiring contract also looms, which Carr could've directly helped with at a similar cost but with many more years of control.

And though the Knicks did land Andre Drummond, he's far from a perfect Robinson replacement. Ejiofor could've provided an energetic, youthful element to complement an older signing like Drummond.

The fact that the team also lost Ariel Hukporti means they're lacking a younger center to develop on the end of the bench, and that's an issue since New York can't play the big man rental service game forever.

Of course, drafting either Carr or Ejiofor (and the latter required a move up) would've resulted in a higher rookie bill, and then Shamet or Drummond may not have been possible. But the front office could've also made it a priority to offload a contract of someone less essential or heading for a breakup— like Pacôme Dadiet or McBride—to squeeze in a top rookie and still have room to sign vets.

One of the best ways for a contender to remain at the top is by hitting on later draft picks whose contributions exceed their contracts. The Thunder have a major weapon off the bench in Ajay Mitchell, who was the No. 38 pick (and traded to OKC by the Knicks) in 2024.

The Celtics have seen Payton Pritchard become a legitimate starter after once being the No. 26 pick. There's also the Pacers, who snagged Andrew Nembhard at No. 31 in 2022. And the Mavericks, whose selection of Jalen Brunson at No. 33 set the stage for their rise to Finals contenders.

New York very well could end up with a diamond in the rough between No. 39 pick Jack Kayil and No. 47 pick Tyler Nickel. But the team made its chances of getting a quality rookie with true game-changing potential that much more difficult by moving back from Nos. 24 and 31.

Surely Leon Rose and company made the decision they believed was right at the moment, especially with the information they had. But the early flashes from Carr and Ejiofor could be the first sign of a possible mistake.