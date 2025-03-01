Is LeBron James Playing? Lakers Release Final Injury Report vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season. This Friday's matchup will be their third against the Clippers after the first two were played in the new state-of-the-art Intuit Dome.
The next chapter of this cross-town rivalry will now be played in Downtown Los Angeles, where the Lakers will host their conference rivals.
The Lakers will look to win their 37th game of the season and their fifth in a row.
The Lakers have a great chance to do just that, as they will have their superstar forward, LeBron James, for this matchup. After being listed as questionable prior to the game, James has been upgraded to available and will start.
James will play in his 54th game of the season.
The last time we saw James, he was incredible, although the Lakers weren't in their win over the Timberwolves on Thursday. James led the L.A. in points, rebounds, and assists Thursday, marking his 27th outing with a double-double or better through 53 regular-season appearances.
Additionally, the 40-year-old produced his 14th 30-plus-point performance and tied his season-high mark in rebounds. Over his last five outings, the superstar has averaged 30.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.0 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes per game.
James has been incredible this season, averaging 24.9 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three in 53 games and 34.7 minutes of action.
The Lakers enter this game as the home underdog with a +4.5 spread.
The Lakers are 9-3 against division opponents. They rank last in the Western Conference with just 42.4 rebounds per game, led by James, who averages 8.0.
The Clippers are 20-18 against Western Conference opponents. They rank fifth in the Western Conference with 16.7 fast break points per game, led by Norman Powell, who averages 5.0.
The Lakers will look to move to 2-1 over the Clippers and move up 5.5 games above them in the Western Conference standings.
