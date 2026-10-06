3 Takeaways From Lakers’ Preseason Opener vs. Kings

After a long offseason filled with some bold moves and yet another ownership change, the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their NBA preseason on Monday on the road against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The Lakers came in and got to work right away, crushing the Kings from start to finish, with some red-hot shooting and lockdown defense.

Here are my three takeaways from what I saw from this new-look Lakers squad in their first of five preseason games.

No. 3: Defense! Defense! Defense!

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers came into this game not viewing it as just a preseason exhibition, with everyone flying around on defense, led by Matisse Thybulle, who was sharp as can be defensively.

Head coach JJ Redick and company are clearly emphasizing being a great defensive team, and so far, despite being only the start of the preseason, the revamped squad seems bought in, giving up nothing easy.

Along with Thybulle, Redick was getting an inspired effort from Jake LaRavia, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.

The Lakers defense forced FOURTEEN first half turnovers and was suffocating 👀



From great steals to taking charges, EVERYONE was making plays 🔥 pic.twitter.com/61EJmBWpDo — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) October 6, 2026

And this was without the anchor of the defense, Walker Kessler, patrolling the paint. Kessler missed Monday’s game, along with Austin Reaves (ankle), due to a finger injury. Both players are said to be fine, with their status being day-to-day moving forward.

Doncic and the high-scoring offense steal the show more often than not, but this Lakers squad could put the league on notice if they play with this kind of intensity on defense every single night.

Los Angeles headed into halftime having recorded nine steals, with seven different players getting involved. Thybulle and Doncic had two apiece.

The Lakers finished the game with 15 steals, with nine players grabbing at least one, and six recording two swipes.

No. 2: Matisse Thybulle is as Advertised

As one of the last players to sign with the Lakers in NBA free agency, Thybulle came in on a veteran minimum deal and is definitely motivated to prove he’s still one of the best perimeter defenders in the league after playing only 45 games over the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Matisse Thybulle vs Kings

18MIN-6PTS-1AST-2STL-2/6FG-2/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/8L6snkZzox — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 6, 2026

Not only was Thybulle a menace defensively, imposing his will on that end every second he was on the floor, but he also drained a couple of three-pointers in the first half, showing he could be that ideal 3-and-D wing the Lakers have been looking for.

No. 1: Elite 3-Point Shooting Put on Display

Oct 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Matisse Thybulle (26) shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if the swarming defense wasn’t impressive enough, the Lakers were lights out from beyond the arc on Monday night, with all but a handful of players that played significant minutes failing to hit from deep.

Eight players connected on at least two three-pointers, and three others, Doncic, Carr and Williams, hit at least three from outside.

Doing damage from deep 💪 pic.twitter.com/PgOcY0NwaX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 6, 2026

Even though this kind of hot shooting can be a bit fluky, as we could potentially be having a different conversation on Tuesday night after they face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, it is a promising sign that these shots are going down and that these players are willing to put them up.

The Lakers hit 20 from three-point range on Monday against the Kings, finishing with an impressive 45.5 percent from deep.

It’s incredibly early, but the Lakers are showing that the front office might’ve put the right pieces together around Doncic, and we haven’t even seen what they’ll look like with Reaves and Walker Kessler in the mix.

Next Lakers Preseason Game: @ Golden State Warriors on Tues. Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. PST

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