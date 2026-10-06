Cameron Carr Makes Strong Statement in Lakers’ Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers got their NBA preseason started on Monday night, as they proceeded to embarrass the division rival Sacramento Kings on their home floor of the Golden 1 Center.

Despite several drastic changes to the roster around Luka Doncic, the Lakers hit the ground running to begin their five-game preseason campaign, putting on a show defensively while also shooting the lights out from beyond the arc.

Although plenty of players stood out against the Kings, like the two-headed monster of Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams, who caused chaos for Sacramento with their suffocating defense, rookie Cameron Carr took over in the second half, showing his potential to play right away during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Cameron Carr’s Confidence Has Carried Over From Summer League

During the NBA Summer League, Carr made quite the impression as part of an entertaining on-court duo with Adou Thiero. He continued making some noise with his play in his preseason debut, finishing with 19 points in 23 minutes off the bench, via Spectrum SportsNet.

"I was definitely nervous, but I mean, it's basketball; I enjoy having fun, so I got to go out there and have another opportunity to play basketball, and now at the highest level, so it's fun, get to compete with my guys."



Cameron Carr (19 PTS (7-13 FG), 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 23… pic.twitter.com/LpyLXlinwz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 6, 2026

“Every chance I get to step on the court, just growing in areas and just getting more comfortable with just playing in the offense and being efficient,” Carr said after the game.

Carr showed poise while being completely comfortable playing with his new Lakers teammates, with no hesitation to shoot or make plays, even though he was admittedly nervous.

“Nerves, it's real, it's human,” Carr said. “So I was definitely nervous, but I mean, it's basketball, I enjoy it, I have fun. So got to go out there and have another opportunity to play basketball, and now at the highest level, so it's fun to get to compete with my guys.”

Despite being the Lakers’ second leading scorer behind Doncic (21 points), Carr got frisky defensively, recording two steals to go along with his 19 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Following the win, Carr made it clear that he’s focused on getting better on the defensive end of the floor.

“Defense, defense,” Carr said. “Just staying on top of my cues, don't be late, and don't give lapses up. These dudes guard, they're in the right spot, so just be in the right spot for them.”

Cameron Carr 'Learning' By Matisse Thybulle & Ziaire Williams’ Example

Carr has the energy, length, athleticism and determination to make an impact defensively, and he knows he’s got work to do, while following the lead of Thybulle and Williams.

“A great example,” Carr said of Thybulle and Williams. “Just watching and learning, pick up whatever I can from them, and just try to implement it and do it myself.”

If Carr can keep playing at a high level as a dependable scorer off the bench while showing an effort to be a better defender, he’ll win over head coach JJ Redick pretty quickly and possibly earn a significant role on this revamped Lakers squad.

The rookie will be a player to watch in the final four preseason games, as Redick will almost certainly want to see more from the Baylor product before heading into the regular season on Oct. 21.

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