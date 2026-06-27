Lakers Summer League Schedule 2026: Dates, Times and Opponents

After the 2026 NBA Draft, the league pivots to free agency and the start of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with the Los Angeles Lakers already filling out their roster with young players set to join Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr.

On Friday, the Lakers’ Summer League schedule was officially announced, with the four games for the 17-time NBA champions now having dates, times and opponents.

Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Schedule

The storied franchise will get its Summer League stint underway against the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center, followed by matchups against the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls.

July 10 – Thunder vs. Lakers (7:00 PM PT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 11 – Lakers vs. Mavs (7:00 PM PT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 14 – Clippers vs. Lakers (7:00 PM PT), Thomas & Mack Center

July 16 – Lakers vs. Bulls (3:00 PM PT), Thomas & Mack Center

The Lakers will play at least one more game after the matchup with the Bulls on July 16 during the Summer League, with every team playing a minimum of five games. That potential final matchup in Las Vegas won’t be determined until and will be based on winning percentage.

Lakers Continuing Signing Player to Fill Out Summer League Roster

Miami (OH) RedHawks guard Peter Suder (5) shoots from three-point range in the second half of the NCAA Tournament First Round game between the Miami Redhawks and Tennessee Volunteers, Friday, March 20, 2026, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. RedHawks were defeated by the Volunteers 78-56. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with Thiero and Carr, who will likely be the star attractions for the Lakers during the Summer League, the team has been busy adding young players to the roster.

After drafting Carr with the No. 24 overall pick in the draft, following a trade with the New York Knicks to move up one spot, the Lakers didn’t draft another player, even though they acquired a second-round pick, which was ultimately dealt to the Mavs.

However, once the draft was officially over, Rob Pelinka and company wasted no time signing undrafted players, with the team bringing in AK Okereke out of Vanderbilt University on a two-way deal.

The Lakers also signed Miami (OH) sharpshooter Peter Suder to a two-way contract along with Okereke. Both players will likely see considerable time on the floor during the Summer League, as they’ll be looking to prove the team made the right move inking them to two-way contracts.

Los Angeles has also brought in several players on Exhibit 10 deals, signing Jacari White (Virginia), William Kyle III (Syracuse), Robert McCray V (Florida State), Robbie Avila (Saint Louis) and Chase Ross (Marquette).

Although all eyes will be on Thiero and Carr, these young players have the opportunity to showcase their talent in what is always a fun annual event for players and fans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.