Lakers Reportedly Out of DeMar DeRozan Mix Amid Offseason Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a roster overhaul this summer, with the team clearly prioritizing younger players who’ll be good fits alongside stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Only a few days after the start of NBA free agency, the Lakers have made multiple trades while agreeing to deals with several players. The storied franchise will no longer have LeBron James (leaving as a free agent), Rui Hachimura (Los Angeles Clippers), Luke Kennard (Phoenix Suns), Marcus Smart (Houston Rockets) and Deandre Ayton (traded to Washington Wizards) on the roster.

As a result of all these departures, Reaves is now the oldest player on the team at 28. The Lakers are bringing in Cameron Carr (21), AK Okereke (23), Peter Suder (22), Walker Kessler (24), Sandro Mamukelashvili (27), Quentin Grimes (26), Collin Sexton (27) and Jaden Hardy (24), and the team likely isn’t done.

Lakers Not in the Mix for DeMar DeRozan

With the youth movement underway, one free agent appears to be off the table for the Lakers, with soon-to-be 37-year-old DeMar DeRozan not considered an option for Los Angeles after being waived by the Sacramento Kings, via ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers, however, won't be one of them as they are not considered a potential landing spot for the Southern California native, multiple league sources told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Los Angeles native has been linked to the Lakers for years, dating back to the Kobe Bryant era. It always seemed like a pairing that would come to fruition at some point, but unless something changes, it appears it will not happen this summer.

Plus, DeRozan isn't a great fit with what the Lakers are doing. The backcourt is crowded and signing him wouldn't make much sense, with the glaring need being a wing that can provide some defense.

However, the team is clearly headed in a different direction and seems focused on pursuing 23-year-old high-flyer Jonathan Kuminga, especially with Hachimura having signed with the Clippers.

Lakers Need to Pivot to Jonathan Kuminga & Make Trades

The Lakers will need to get creative in their efforts to sign Kuminga, with the team having exhausted its cap space after the flurry of moves made early in free agency.

Along with Kuminga being a target and the team seemingly passing on DeRozan, there’s been speculation that the Lakers are searching for a backup center following the Ayton trade.

Andre Drummond was a rumored target, but he recently signed with the New York Knicks to replace Mitchell Robinson, who agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics. Jonas Valanciunas and Kevon Looney have also been linked to the Lakers.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Lakers do from here with limited options and salary cap constraints. The team likely explores making more trades, with Dalton Knecht, Jarred Vanderbilt and Bronny James potentially on the trading block moving forward.

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