Magic Legend Tracy McGrady Wrongly Falls In All-Time Rankings
There are only a few players in NBA history comparable to Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant when it comes to pure scoring ability and Tracy McGrady belongs in that conversation. When a hungry, opportunity-seeking McGrady was traded to the Orlando Magic, it unlocked his true potential as a three-level scorer. He delivered dominant performances night after night, including a career-high 62-point outburst against the Washington Wizards.
Bleacher Report recently unveiled its list of the top 100 NBA players of all time, ranking McGrady at No. 59 just ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard, but behind Luka Dončić and Reggie Miller. The ranking cited injuries as a major factor, once again reinforcing McGrady’s legacy as one of the biggest “what-ifs” in sports history.
"McGrady is yet another legend who could place way higher if not for injuries," the article wrote. "He battled knee, back, ankle and shoulder issues, among other maladies, over the course of his career. That he cobbled together a 16-year resume is pretty much a miracle. Some point to T-Mac as something of an empty-calories superstar. His stats jump off the page, but none of his playoff teams ever made it out of the first round."
Despite it being an individual player ranking, team success unfairly factored into McGrady’s placement outside the top half of the list. The Magic failed to surround him with impact talent, resulting in three straight first-round playoff exits.
Over his career, McGrady averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. This earned him seven All-Star selections, seven All-NBA honors and two scoring titles, while finishing as a top-four MVP finalist twice.
"This lack of postseason success, though, says more about his injuries and/or the supporting casts around him," the article added. "McGrady was a certified baller—one of the most complete offensive talents the league has ever seen. And at his absolute zenith, he could be a disruptive defensive force. For the first half-decade or so of his career, it looked like he’d go down as one of the best shot-blocking guards of all time."
