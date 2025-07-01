NBA Insider Expects Orlando Magic To Re-Sign Key Rotation Player
The Orlando Magic made their biggest but modest, free agency move by signing guard Tyus Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal. In pursuit of title contention, the team had already pulled off its largest trade since acquiring Markelle Fultz, landing Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies. That deal tightened their cap space, prompting tough decisions, including declining team options on Gary Harris, Cory Joseph, Caleb Houstan and Moritz Wagner. With Jones filling the backup guard need and Harris signing a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Wagner and Houstan remain the Magic’s top two re-signing priorities.
While reporting Jones’ contract on Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer noted the Magic made sacrifices to add their newest playmaker. This opened opportunities not only for him but also around the league.
"So they declined the team options for Wagner and Houstan to create the wiggle room to make this happen," Fischer said. "There's a lot of dominoes here that are going to come from this. I think Jones going to Orlando is opening the door for Jordan Clarkson to go to New York."
Moe Wagner, the older brother of Franz Wagner, was on pace to be a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds before suffering a torn ACL 30 games into the season, which sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
With limited salary room, the Magic could consider another trade to offload some deals in pursuit of resigning him or using their bird rights.
"There could be another trade here. You know the Magic are kind of loaded with mid-tier salaries from Wendell Carter Jr. to Jonathan Isaac to Jett Howard if they wanted to make a further move," Fischer added. "But I think all the optionality they really needed to have here was just declining. Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan, and I definitely expect Wagner to go back. He's got a pretty good relationship with a pretty key player on that team, right? So I think Wagner will be sticking around."
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Make Huge Addition Signing Tyus Jones To One-Year, $7 Million Deal
ESPN Insider Urges Orlando Magic To Sign Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate
Orlando Magic's Second-Round Pick Noah Penda "Ready To Be On An NBA Court'