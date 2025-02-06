How to Watch Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets on Thursday, February 6
The Orlando Magic conclude a five-game Western road trip Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver.
Orlando snapped a four-game losing skid by thumping the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, the first night of a back-to-back. They're 25-27, sitting eighth in the East.
Denver is 32-19, sitting fourth in the West after a 25-point victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
How to Watch Magic at Nuggets
Who: Orlando Magic (25-27, 8th in East) at Denver Nuggets (32-19, 4th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, February 6, 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Ball Arena, Sacramento, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Denver -7
Last Meeting: Denver 113, Orlando 100 on 1/19/25
Injury Report
Who's in, who's out for Orlando and Denver?
Game Notes
- Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley played collegiate basketball at Colorado and spent five seasons as a player development, advance scout and assistant coach with the Nuggets from 2005-2010.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons with the Nuggets before signing a three-year, $66-million deal with the Magic in free agency this past summer. He won his second NBA title of his career with Denver.
- Magic guard Gary Harris appeared in 387 games with the Nuggets from 2014-2021. He was acquired by trade for Aaron Gordon. Orlando also got RJ Hampton and a 2025 first-round draft pick in the exchange, while Denver also got Gary Clark in the deal.
- Jeff Weltman, the Magic's president of basketball operations, spent five seasons as assistant GM with the Nuggets in 200-06.
- Orlando executive VP of basketball operations Pete D'Alessandro spent three years in Denver's front office from 2010-13.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 46.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 22.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 42.8 FG%, 28.9 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (doubtful): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 62.4 FG%
Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jokic: 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 57.0 FG%, 46.1 3PT%
- Jamal Murray: 20.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 46.2 FG%, 35.7 3PT%
- Michael Porter Jr.: 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 51.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT%
- Christian Braun: 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 57.2 FG%, 37.6 3PT%
- Aaron Gordon: 12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 51.0 FG%, 40.2 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 128-170 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets: Malone has been the head coach of Denver for nearly a decade now, this being his ninth season manning the Nuggets' sideline. Before that, he was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings for just more than a season. He also has previously served roles as an assistant coach or scout with New York, Cleveland, New Orleans and Golden State. He helped lead the Nuggets to an NBA title in 2022-23.
