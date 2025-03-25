Orlando Magic at Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday, March 25: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
The Orlando Magic visit a divisional foe on Tuesday night, set to do battle with the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center.
Orlando is on the second night of a back-to-back, having defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-106 on Monday night at home. Now sitting 34-38 this season, the Magic have won the first three contests versus their Tuesday night hosts.
Charlotte is 18-53 this season and comes in on the heels of consecutive losses.
How to Watch Magic at Hornets
Who: Orlando Magic (34-38, 8th in East) at Charlotte Hornets (18-53, 14th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, March 25, 7 p.m ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -5
Over/Under: 210.5
Moneyline: Orlando -210
Last Meeting: Orlando 102, Charlotte 86 on Feb. 12, 2024
Injury Report
To see the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony (doubtful): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball: 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists
- Miles Bridges: 20.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists
- Mark Williams: 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists
- Josh Okogie (questionable): 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 137-181 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets: Lee is a first-time head coach, taking over the job of manning the Hornets sideline in May. Previous to becoming a head coach, he was an assistant with Atlanta, Milwaukee and Boston. Before getting into coaching, he was a player at Bucknell and was the Patriot League's Player of the Year in 2006. After school, his professional playing career included stops in Israel, Belgium and Germany.
