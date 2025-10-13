Magic rookie continues strong preseason vs. Heat
Orlando Magic rookie point guard Jase Richardson is recovering after the team's 120-104 win against the Miami Heat in the preseason.
Going into the locker room after the first half, Richardson had just two points in eight minutes, but he was hoping to not repeat the same result. In the second half, Richardson had 11 points and was a +12 as the Magic pulled out a win.
Afterwards, the rookie spoke about how the team was able to make the adjustments in the locker room at halftime.
“I think that we did really well. I think, defensively, we really stuck to our principles. We were guarding very well in the second half. I think in the first half, we were fouling a little bit too much, you know, committing too many turnovers on the offensive end. I think in the second half, we really buckled down and really showed what this team can do," Richardson said.
“I think for me, just going into the second half with a new, clean slate in my mind. Just trying to erase everything that happened in the first half and move on from it. Just coming out, trying to be as aggressive as I can, and then my teammates also having that trust in me.”
Richardson not looking like a rookie
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley credited Richardson's maturity for the reason why he was able to switch things up and improve in the second half.
"He’s asking the right questions, he puts in the work, that says a lot about him, that he’s able to just bounce back off it. No matter how the first half goes, he just comes out and realizes in his mind the score is zero, zero and you know he hasn’t taken a shot, hasn’t done anything. He just continues to play," Mosley said.
Richardson comes from an NBA family, so that mentality has stuck with him for a long time. He has envisioned for a lot of his life being on this stage, and he's acting as if he's already been here longer than a few months.
This is working out in the Magic's favor, especially when they will need to rely on guard depth later in the season. If Richardson can play during the season like he is now, the Magic will be in great shape.
