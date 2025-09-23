Orlando Magic starter reveals important injury update
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is still recovering from knee surgery he underwent six months ago.
While Suggs and the Magic hoped he would be back in time for the start of the 2025-26 season, a recent appearance on "The Sixth Man Show" shed some light on his recovery process.
"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling healthy, feeling strong. The rest of my body feels amazing. I really have gotten the time to work on all of it. I think this is the best my upper body has felt in terms of look, of functional strength," Suggs said on the podcast h/t Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede.
"The best that my lower body is feeling. The knee is coming along but I'm just really getting to work on minute muscles and really detailed parts about my body that just have been overlooked up to this point, so it's been great. Camp and the return will come in time ... but out process is really working and I love the spot that we're in right now."
Suggs could be out at start of season
Suggs, 24, has been hampered by injuries ever since entering the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. Suggs has missed 117 games due to injury in his first four years in the NBA, so he wants to make sure that he's fully healthy before going full throttle in the season.
Suggs is a player that loves to go all out and put his body on the line if needed, but he has learned some form of restraint over the years. After every big injury he's suffered, he wants to make sure he is 100 percent before returning to the court.
Perhaps things will change when Suggs gets on the floor for the Magic during training camp, but the possibility is very real for Orlando to start the season without its top point guard. Should that be the case, Anthony Black or Tyus Jones will likely take his spot in the starting lineup.
This could also mean increased roles for players like Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and even rookie point guard Jase Richardson.
The goal is for Suggs to be as healthy as possible for a long postseason run, but in order for that to happen, he and the team need to make sure he is 100 percent before taking the floor.
