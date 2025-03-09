What Magic's Jamahl Mosley, Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero Said After Win over Bucks
MILWAUKEE – The Orlando Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night 111-109, snapping a five-game losing skid in the process.
Recap: Magic outlast Bucks to snap losing skid
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Cole Anthony and forward Paolo Banchero met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's a partial transcript of each availability and video to accompany it.
Jamahl Mosley
On how he would summarize the victory...
"Gritty. Gritty. Team. Together. Completely by committee. Everybody stepped into their role and trusted each other, played with energy, defended the right way, shared the basketball. I thought these guys did just a tremendous job of trusting each other and playing with an unbelieveable spirit."
On what sustaining the runs from Milwaukee says about the Magic's resilience...
"I think it says so much. It's this group. It's who they are. It's what they grabbed a hold of to be: tough, gritty, confident in each other no matter what the circumstances are. We talked about it before we left, the state that we were in, and these guys did not let that rattle them. They bonded together and figured out a way."
On turning Milwaukee turnovers into points...
"We challenged the guys to get out on the fastbreak [and] to play fast, because you don't want to play against their set defense. Because we're going to hang our hat on the defensive end of the floor, we've got to make sure we convert on the other end. I know they only have us down for seven fastbreak points, but I believe we might've had 15 to 17."
Cole Anthony
On the Magic's resilience...
"We've been hungry, man. We've been hungry for a win, It doesn't get much better than a win against a team like this in this environment. This is one of the top teams in the East, multiple All-Stars, in their home gym. I mean, that's high-level right there. Big shoutout to the team, big shoutout to Mose. That was a great win."
On winning a close game after consecutive losses in similar situations...
"It's a good sign for us. Being able to execute at the end of the game, and truth be told, this is a game where it probably got a little closer than it should've. But all this stuff I believe is pretty easily fixable, and we'll watch it, get back to it and get ready for this next one."
Paolo Banchero
On Cole Anthony's playmaking...
"He was able to get by his guy any time he wanted and collapse the defense. He was doing a great job of making the right reads when he did collapse the defense, whether it was for him to score or to kick out. I think our last side-out, when I drove [and] sprayed it to Kenny, he swung it to Cole, he drove the closeout and dumped it off to Wendell. I would say that was the play of the game, [it] put us from a one-possession to a two-possession game, and that was all him making that play. He was on tonight and he was making the right plays out there."
Up Next
The Magic's travel to face the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 10 on the second stop of their five-game road trip.
