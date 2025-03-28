What the Magic Said After Losing to the Mavericks 101-92 on Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic's three-game win streak was snapped Thursday night, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 101-92.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forward Paolo Banchero met reporters to discuss the loss.
Here is a transcript of their press conferences and videos to accompany it.
Jamahl Mosley
On what he saw during the Mavericks’ strong run to end the third quarter...
“Turnovers. Turnovers lead to probably nine points quickly. Not taking care of the basketball, giving them easy baskets and with this team, live ball turnovers is tough. You’re not getting those back. So, our ability to take care of the basketball, you know 17 turns for 22 points. Our intensity and our focus was good for 36 minutes, but we could play a 48-minute game, we’ve got to be better there and that’s what I think was the reasoning behind it.”
On the issues coming out of halftime...
“I mean, the last two games we’ve actually been okay. Again, but tonight it was not the case. A couple quick fouls, their aggression was better coming out of the halftime. We turned it over a few times, got some easy baskets, so you pound that on into not making shots, it builds. Again, and that’s our resiliency there, you know we continue to grow with that and learn from it because there’s not many [games] left. So, you’ve got to understand exactly what you need to do in these moments.”
On what he needs to see from Franz Wagner and if he feels he’s hitting a wall...
“No, I think he made those shots in Charlotte and made those with the Lakers. So, I think one game, you’re not judging it far on that much. They didn’t go in tonight and I think we have to look at that, but it wasn’t the fact that those shots didn’t go in, that was the reason behind it. I think the reasoning behind us is the fact that we had 17 turnovers for 22 points, so you gave them easy baskets. When you don’t knock threes down when you’re getting open looks, it deflates you and those are also easy runouts for transition baskets. So, you’re not able to set your defense as the ball goes through the hoop.”
On what’s gone into Jonathan Isaac’s lack of minutes on the court...
“Yeah, and that’s a really good question, and so what we’ve talked about in this stretch as a playoff look and matchups and timing of different rotations. Like they went full small ball and so the ability to have one big on the floor at a time is very important. But also, when he played those minutes, it was with both [bigs], but I think it’s going to continue to stay with matchups on any given night. I think that’s going to be very important as we come down the stretch.”
On what contributed to the loss besides the turnovers...
“I could go to 16% from the three, I think that’s a big portion of it. Those shots, we’re getting good looks, again those long shots equal long rebounds and they were taking some of those and right off on the break, getting out in transition which flattened our defense out and you have to make sure we’re sprinting back to build walls and not let them get easy baskets.”
Paolo Banchero
On the Mavs 20-2 run to close the third quarter...
“I just think they [were] pushing the pace. They had some guys come off the bench and played great and they just outplayed us really, in the second half of the third quarter.”
On if he knows what the cause of the team’s offensive struggles in the third quarter of games...
“Not really. I feel like it’s been a common issue, and you know, it’s been biting us in the ass, but I can’t really pinpoint one thing.”
On what the team can do to take advantage of his 30+ point performances...
“I just think we could have been better about, you know, getting into our offense quicker. You know, just figuring out what we’re trying to do. I feel like we weren’t really running as much tonight. We weren’t getting out running, and we weren’t pushing the pace. We kind of letting them dictate the pace of the game and I just feel like the communication was a little spotty out there, so it could’ve been better on that.”
On limiting the team’s turnovers...
“I think that playing slow is going to create more chances to turn the ball over for us and that’s why I believe that the faster we play the better, because it just limits everybody’s decision time and just gives guys quicker reads out there on the floor. So, I think with us playing slow, came us turning the ball over, came us not shooting well from three and not really having a great offensive night. I think we just have to make a concerted effort to, you know, just push the pace on offense.”
On what Dallas did defensively to slow down the team’s offensive rhythm...
“I don’t know. I just think it was, you know, a funky game a little bit. I think it started off – it was like 2-2. Like six minutes, you know, went off the clock and it was still [6-6] so it was just a funky game for everybody, but we have to be able to shake that off and get back to doing what we do, which we weren't really able to do.”
