NBA Insider Makes Surprising Claim About Orlando Magic Postseason Hopes
Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman saw this summer as the right time to go all-in on building a contender. After adding a proven 3-and-D wing and respected locker room veteran in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope proved underwhelming, Weltman shifted from his traditionally conservative approach and dealt a haul of assets acquiring Desmond Bane. The move was widely praised as one of the offseason’s best, as Bane’s skill set fits both the present and future of Orlando’s young core.
While the Magic are building for the future, their focus remains on winning now. After several key additions this offseason, Orlando is positioned to win the Eastern Conference due to unique circumstances. Injuries have reshaped the landscape, with contenders like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers suffering major setbacks.
In a typical season, the Magic’s roster would make them a strong candidate for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed. But with injuries impacting key rivals the No. 1 seed is now within reach. A Finals run is no longer far-fetched if Paolo Banchero continues developing into one of the league’s elite scorers, and Bane and Tyus Jones provide reliable spacing.
On a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe ranked Eastern Conference teams in tiers heading into the season. He placed the Magic among those with a plausible chance to make the Finals.
"Step back in a normal season," Lowe said. "Neither Orlando nor Atlanta would be in this tier in a normal Eastern Conference season. Orlando is too young, too unproven. Has not had a top 20 offense in the NBA since 2012, which is absolutely insane, to go that many years with a bottom 10 offense in the NBA. Something wild is gonna happen. Orlando making the conference finals does not strike me as super wild."
"I think there's enough there in terms of like staggering the three best players on the team," Lowe added. "Bane Wagner, Banchero, particularly in a playoff setting, I think there's going to be enough there on the bench. Regular season, the offense could still get rickety. There's a big learning curve for everybody involved. But bottom line, they're talented, they're surging, they're young, they're on the rise, and they have a defensive identity that is really hard to play against."
