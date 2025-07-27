Should The Magic Pursue Shocking Reunion With Two-Time All-Star Center?
The Orlando Magic addressed their biggest offseason needs, shooting and playmaking acquiring Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones, along with drafting Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. While those moves pushed them into title contention, their situation at the center could face future challenges. This poses the question if they should pursue a reunion
The Magic retained their four big men from last season, Wendell Carter Jr., Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac. Each enters this year under different circumstances.
Carter Jr. averaged a career-low 9.1 points last season and shot his worst percentage from three since his second year. Wagner was gaining momentum as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate before tearing his ACL, an injury potentially affecting his availability to start the season. Isaac added weight in hopes of carving out a bigger role, but despite playing in 71 games, he saw a decline in offensive and defensive usage. During exit interviews, he admitted the added weight made him feel sluggish. Bitadze had a breakout year, posting career highs averaging 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds. He’s been involved in trade speculation all offseason, and teams in need of frontcourt depth may still inquire.
Carter Jr. has played a key part of the Magic’s rotation since arriving in the Nikola Vučević trade with the Chicago Bulls. At the time, the Bulls made the deal in hopes of building a playoff contender while the Magic capitalized on Vučević’s peak trade value. Now, the Bulls may be ready to move on
after just one playoff appearance in five seasons, but league-wide interest appears bleak.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently noted the trade market for Vučević is near nothing and could result in a mid-season buyout.
"We've been talking about how there hasn't been much of a trade market for Nikola Vučević all along," Fischer said. "Dating back to last trade deadline in February, I think at this juncture, we're probably more likely to see a buyout mid-season than we are to see a trade, depending on how the market unfolds and depending on how injuries develop. "
If the Magic face future adversity at center, should they consider a reunion with Nikola Vučević via a buyout or low-cost trade? The two-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds last season while shooting an impressive 40.2 percent from three. Two concerns loom as Vučević is entering his 15th NBA season and has shown signs of slowing down defensively, a potential issue in Orlando’s defensive-oriented system.
With one of the youngest rosters in the league, the Magic could benefit from adding a veteran. He ranks among the franchise’s all-time scoring leaders. Given the reports of Vučević's limited trade market, Orlando shouldn’t overpay after exhausting picks in the Bane deal. But if he becomes available through a buyout, the Magic should strongly consider the low-risk, high-reward move as a reliable scorer.
More Orlando Magic Stories
NBA Insider Makes Surprising Claim About Orlando Magic Postseason Hopes
Shaquille O'Neal Claims Magic Superstar Could’ve Matched Kobe Bryant's Success
Dwight Howard Shockingly Tops List For Magic’s Greatest Accomplishment