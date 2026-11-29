The Orlando Magic are making a statement after beating the Washington Wizards 116-91 inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Magic had dropped their first two meetings against the Wizards in their season series, including a 20-point defeat just six days ago, but they were able to make the proper adjustments that led to a win that snapped a two-game losing streak.

Here's a look at four winners and one loser from the contest between the Magic and Wizards.

Winner: Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs passes the ball around Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Suggs had one of his best games of the season, scoring 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting, dishing out 11 assists, and grabbing eight rebounds, making him two boards shy of a triple-double.

Jalen to Wendell for the alley oop! pic.twitter.com/PxMSt5v6Uq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 29, 2026

Suggs has struggled early on in the season as he's battled injuries, inconsistency, and getting used to Sean Sweeney's new system. However, this game was a sign of what Suggs could be if he was playing at a near-optimal level.

There's still room to grow for Suggs, which is a positive sign for Orlando, but seeing him get out of his funk in this game was a massive step in the right direction.

Winner: Jevon Carter

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young dribbles as Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jevon Carter also enjoyed one of his best games of the season, dropping a season-high 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-7 from downtown. Carter made all six of his shots in the first half, including five three-pointers, and, with his offense fresh off the bench, pushed Orlando to get out in the lead in a hurry toward the end of the first quarter.

Carter ended the game as a +10, proving that the team was far better with him on the court than they were off of it. Having the veteran make an impact on both ends of the floor and take some of the pressure off the team's top players is always going to be a plus for Orlando.

Jevon Carter hits a corner 3, giving him 17 points on 6/6 from the field, 5/5 from 3 in the first half against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/lX0lrtEwWi — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 28, 2026

Winner: Tristan da Silva

Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton boxes out Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter also had some help off the bench from Tristan da Silva, who poured in 22 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 11 from three. So far this season, da Silva has had a three-pointer in all 16 of his appearances, which is a sign that he is one of the most consistent role players in the league.

The Magic can always count on da Silva to be ready off the bench, which is a massive boost when someone key comes off the floor from the first unit. Having a player like da Silva that can score quickly and efficiently off the bench is how Orlando can beat some of the top teams in the league.

TRISTAN DA SILVA RECORDED A NEW CAREER-HIGH IN ORLANDO'S WIN!



👌 22 PTS

👌 6 3PM (career-high)

👌 7-12 FGM pic.twitter.com/WxkNzhCYRt — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2026

Winner: Goga Bitadze

Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson shoots over Orlando Magic center/forward Goga Bitadze. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magic center Goga Bitadze drew his first start of the season, and he made the most of it. While he only scored four points, he led the team with 11 rebounds and four blocks, taking ownership of the middle of the paint.

Bitadze started for the injured Anthony Black, who was questionable going into the day with back soreness but was ruled out shortly before tip-off. The Magic won't likely have Bitadze as a starter very often, but knowing that he can rise to the challenge when it is given to him is good for his development and the team's depth as a whole.

Goga Bitadze protects the paint with two straight rejections 🚫 pic.twitter.com/OEs9AMlVPd — Magic Nation (@MagicNationCP) November 29, 2026

Loser: Anthony Black

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason Black comes up in the losers' column is that he did not play in the game due to back soreness. So far this season, Black is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, so not having him on the court definitely hurts Orlando's ceiling.

The Magic were able to make those adjustments without him on the court, but the team is hoping he can make it back as soon as possible. Black will have a chance to return when the Magic take on the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or stream it on the DAZN app or NBA League Pass.