Magic punch ticket to Las Vegas, beat Heat without Franz Wagner
The Orlando Magic are rolling the dice and getting their bags packed for Las Vegas after a 117-108 win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup quarterfinal inside the Kia Center.
After trailing 15-0 to start the game, the Magic didn't push the panic button and began to play the defense they needed to as their shots began to fall. Orlando's offense began to soar as Miami fell back down to earth in the second quarter and beyond.
Magic make statement in win vs. Heat
The Magic will now advance to the NBA Cup semifinals for the first time in franchise history. They will face the winner of the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
