Orlando Magic Land $197 Million All-Star In Shocking Trade Proposal

The Orlando Magic traded for elite three-point shooter Desmond Bane, but reports also linked them to the Cleveland Cavaliers in talks for All-Star guard Darius Garland. National outlets quickly shot down the rumors, yet speculation about Garland’s availability resurfaced after the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
The Magic expect to take a step toward playoff contention this season, but a slow start could force a blockbuster trade.
Fantasy Sports On SI recently proposed a mock trade sending Garland to the Magic. The blockbuster deal would thin their depth but signal an all-in push for a championship with Paolo Banchero leading the young core.
Orlando Magic Receive: Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Receive Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, Wendell Carter Jr, Jett Howard, 2029 1st Round Pick
The Orlando Magic have been rebuilding for quite some time,” the article wrote. “Now, they appear on the cusp of contention. Their core includes Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane. But one vital piece is missing — a certified point guard. The depth is there with Tyus Jones, Moritz Wagner and young prospects Jase Richardson and Tristan da Silva. All that remains is putting the final stamp on the roster and chasing a title."
"In this trade, the Magic will deal many flexible assets," the article added. "Their roster runs deep, and they can very well shed money to make a splash. This is what it is all about in a rebuild. Create in the draft and deal assets to put the cap on it. Here, they get Darius Garland and create one of the better starting fives in the entire league."
The trade would give the Magic one of the league’s best starting lineups and a real shot at the Finals. Last season, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range. A lineup of Garland, Suggs, Bane, Wagner and Banchero would be elite on both ends of the floor.
But let’s be realistic. The Magic already spent most of their future draft capital to acquire Bane, and they’re unlikely to abandon their continuity-based approach. Beyond the picks, depth would be thin for a roster that has dealt with season-long injuries before. A lineup this expensive leaves little room to build reliable depth.
