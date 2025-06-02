Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Featured On Esteemed List
As the Orlando Magic prepare for a significant offseason, the organization might shake up the roster to make a substantial improvement. The front office may move anyone for the right price, except for Paolo Banchero. Recently, Bleacher Report listed Banchero as the Magic's most untouchable player going into the offseason.
"The only way the Orlando Magic would consider trading Paolo Banchero is if they could get back an offensive player even better than he is. In the 23-and-under crowd, those don't really exist," it wrote. "Banchero was an All-Star for the first time in 2023-24 and would have earned the honor again if an oblique injury hadn't knocked him out in the early part of the 2024-25 season. His blend of sheer physical strength, mobility and shot-creating prowess call to mind a combination of Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony. On a Magic team that desperately needs offense, Banchero's skills are doubly in demand."
Despite being sidelined for 34 games, Banchero produced a career-high scoring season, averaging 25.9 points.
"The list of 22-year-olds who have scored at least 25.9 points per game in a season, which Banchero did last year, isn't long," it added. "A lock to sign a maximum rookie-scale extension this summer, Banchero might already have enough clout to start not-so-subtly urging the Magic's front office to get him some offensive help."
It's safe to say the 6-foot-10 forward is the face of the franchise for years to come.
More Magic Coverage
Orlando Magic Linked To Four-Time All-Star In Dream Trade
Orlando Magic Can Land $204 Million Guard In Franchise-Altering Trade
Massive Trade Pitch Has Orlando Magic Landing Two-Time All-Star Point Guard