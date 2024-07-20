How To Watch: Dallas Mavericks Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Summer League Finale
It's the final game of the NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks, as they started just 1-3 this year and missed the playoffs. They were able to pick up their first win last night against the Boston Celtics in a semi-Finals rematch. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had struggled for most of the Summer League but finally broke out for 22 points against Boston. The Mavs are hoping he can be a major part of the rotation next season and this will be another chance for him to prove himself.
Their opponent is another familiar one, the Oklahoma City Thunder. These two teams matched up in the Western Conference Semifinals with Dallas prevailing in six games.
The Thunder are 0-4 in this year's Summer League in Las Vegas, losing to the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors, with only the Suns game being competitive. For such a young team, most of their summer league roster is filled with undrafted players or second-round picks and doesn't have much talent. Players like Ousmane Dieng haven't played since they went 2-1 in the Salt Lake City Summer League. With it being the last game of the Summer League, they might let Jack Gohlke loose after he didn't play in the last game.
This will be a late tip-off, as the Mavericks and Thunder will start at 10 p.m. CST, available to stream on either ESPN+ or NBA TV from the Thomas & Mack Center as the last "regular season" game of the Summer League.
After this, the Mavericks will be off until camp starts in the fall. They'll use this last game to get some film on guys and decide who they want to be on two-way roster spots and the final main roster spot before the season starts in late October.
