Dallas Mavericks Forward Named One of the Most Underrated Players in the NBA
The offseason has started to settle down for most teams around the NBA, as most rosters are being finalized across the NBA. One of the moves the Dallas Mavericks made, besides bringing in Klay Thompson, was signing New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall on a 3-year, $27 million contract to replace Derrick Jones Jr.
Naji Marshall was recently named one of the five most underrated players in the NBA by Bleacher Report, alongside Memphis' Santi Aldama, Detroit's Simone Fontecchio, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu, and Oklahoma City's Aaron Wiggins. Aptly nicknamed "The Knife", Marshall brings versatility on both sides of the ball and should take over as Dallas' best perimeter defender.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Minority Owner Mark Cuban Long Shot to Become Kamala Harris' VP in Presidential Race
Marshall averaged 7.5 PPG and 3.5 RPG in his four seasons in New Orleans while breaking out as a 38.7% three-point shooter last season. The Pelicans had a logjam of versatile wing defenders and it was hard for him to see consistent minutes but he'll be an impact player for the Mavs this season.
While it doesn't seem like Marshall will start for the Mavericks, he'll be a key player they can insert against any lineup. He was arguably the best defender against OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last season, which will be important given how good the Thunder should be moving forward.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Newly Signed Spencer Dinwiddie Calls Luka Doncic Best Player in the NBA
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter