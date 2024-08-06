Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Dwight Powell, Canada Lose In Quarterfinals to France, Will Not Medal

Canada was stunned at the hands of the host country

Austin Veazey

Aug 2, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada power forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots against Spain small forward Santi Aldama (7) and guard Lorenzo Brown (2) in the first half in a men’s group A basketball game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 2, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada power forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots against Spain small forward Santi Aldama (7) and guard Lorenzo Brown (2) in the first half in a men's group A basketball game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
All Dallas Mavericks are now eliminated in the 2024 Olympics. Dante Exum and Australia lost to Serbia to end their run, while Dwight Powell and Canada took a surprising 82-73 loss to France in the quarterfinals to end their hopes of medaling.

Canada had been disappointed by their lack of production from Jamal Murray throughout their run, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett leading the way. Powell was mostly fine, showing good efficiency from the floor, but he can't be a starting center against most teams. That was on display against France as he finished with just 4 points, but did snag 9 rebounds.

For Canada to not get a chance at a medal is surprising given their roster of stars. With SGA, Murray, and Barrett complimented by other NBA players such as Lu Dort, Powell, Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, Andrew Nembhard, Dillon Brooks, and more, there's no reason to be eliminated already. Murray's bad showing and their lack of quality centers will be a talking point moving forward.

The semifinals will feature Victor Wembanyama's France against Germany while the star-studded United States has to face the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia. Germany hopes to get another medal in Dirk Nowitzki's sport after their women won the 3x3 tournament on Monday.

