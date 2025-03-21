Mavericks announce positive roster moves for injured centers

Dallas Basketball

Dallas' injured bigs continue to progress.

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left) and center Daniel Gafford (center) and guard Quentin Grimes (right) celebrate on the team bench during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have been dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries since the year turned to 2025, causing them to plummet down the Western Conference standings. The Luka Doncic trade didn't help the cause, but injuries to Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and more killed any optimism fans might've had.

It started with Lively, who suffered a stress fracture in his ankle in the middle of January. Originally, the Mavericks' training staff thought it was a mild sprained ankle before further imaging revealed a small fracture. Anthony Davis went down in his debut with this team and hasn't played since due to a strained adductor. And then Daniel Gafford sprained his MCL in a game against the Sacramento Kings before the All-Star Break (Irving's ACL tear also happened against the Kings, though it came a month later).

Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) react on the bench against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The three big men have been progressing well from their injuries, with Davis starting 5-on-5 work against the Texas Legends earlier in the week. And now, Lively and Gafford look to start practicing with the Legends, as well.

Dallas announced on Friday that they had assigned Davis, Gafford, and Lively to the Legends, with Marc Stein further clarifying that Davis would continue getting 5-on-5 work done while Gafford and Lively would be participating in 3-on-3 practice. The Mavericks don't have enough available bodies to fully practice, so they have to relegate injured players to their G-League affiliate.

Davis is determined to play again before the end of the season, possibly as soon as next week, even with some Mavericks staffers trying to talk him out of it. There is a real risk of him re-aggravating his injury if he comes back too soon. And with just 12 games left in the season before Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons and sitting on the outside of the Play-In Tournament, it may not be worth sacrificing next season for a chance to make the postseason this year.

