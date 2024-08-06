Dallas Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki Celebrates as Germany Wins Gold in 3x3 Women's Basketball at Olympics
Dirk Nowitzki revolutionized basketball in a way he likely never imagined. Beyond being able to shoot the ball as a big man, he was a huge part of globalizing the sport as teams realized they could win with European players. While he will point to his idol, Detlef Schrempf, Nowitzki was the first major catalyst of the European transfusion into the NBA.
His impact on basketball cultivated something he never got to accomplish, winning a gold medal for Germany in the Olympics. Germany took home this gold medal this year for Women's 3x3 Basketball, beating Spain 17-16 and Nowitzki was on hand to celebrate with the team.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Fans Are More Confident in Jason Kidd Than Ever
Nowitzki only ever played in the Olympics once, leading Germany to qualification in 2008, and he was chosen to be the flag bearer for his country for the Beijing Olympics. Germany finished 10th that year while he averaged 19.7 PPG.
Nowitzki was accompanied by fellow Hall of Famer Pau Gasol, who was there to root on Spain. Just like the 2011 playoffs though, Nowitzki's team gained the upper hand on his way to his first and only NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks, a run that remains cemented as one of the greatest championship runs in NBA history.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson Shines in Exhibition Basketball Game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter