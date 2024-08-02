Dallas Basketball

Mavericks’ Dwight Powell, Canada Beat Spain, Advance in Olympics

Canada finishes atop Group A and move on to the knockout stage

Austin Veazey

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball against USA in the third quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots the ball against USA in the third quarter of the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Group Play has wrapped up in the Olympics as Team Canada went a perfect 3-0, capitalized by an 88-85 win over Spain early Friday afternoon. After a back-and-forth first quarter, Canada would take command of the lead in the second quarter and never look back, even when Spain made the game close in the fourth.

Dallas Mavericks’ center Dwight Powell, a starter for the Canadiens, finished with 9 points and one rebound while shooting a perfect 3/3 from the floor. Through group play, Powell is now shooting 8/9 from the field.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Sign Summer League Standout to One Year Contract

With the win, Canada secured themselves as the top seed in Group A and advanced to the knockout stage, which starts Tuesday. They won't know their draw for that stage until all group plays wrap up over the weekend. This was a must-win game for Spain, who could’ve been the top seed from Group A had they won but are now at the bottom.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the game in scoring with 20 points and R.J Barrett, who has been tremendous so far in the Olympics, wasn’t far behind with 16. Dario Brizuela, a player for FC Barcelona, led Spain with 17 points.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Hands Out Basketball Tips on Vacation in Greece

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News