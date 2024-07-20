Dallas Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki Lands In Familiar Spot of ESPN's Greatest Athletes Since 2000
ESPN released their greatest athletes since 2000 earlier in the week and was met with some dismay from Dallas Mavericks fans. As fans scrolled down the article, passing names like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Clayton Kershaw, and Marta, they wondered where their beloved Dirk Nowitzki was.
Nowitzki checked in at 41st, directly behind pitcher Justin Verlander and ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it was cool to see Nowitzki slotted in at the number he made famous with his jersey, 41, this ranking seemed low, especially with Kevin Garnett being placed 23rd.
Here is what ESPN's Tim McMahon said of Nowitzki's accomplishments. "Nowitzki revolutionized the way the NBA game is played, a pioneer as a sweet-shooting 7-footer who thrived as a perimeter threat. But the big German is best remembered for an iconic post move he developed midway through his career. It was his most lethal weapon when Nowitzki shattered 'soft Euro' stereotypes by leading the Dallas Mavericks to their lone title. His one-legged fadeaway is captured on the statue that stands outside the American Airlines Center and has the inscription 'Loyalty never fades away' -- a nod to Nowitzki's record-setting 21-year run with one franchise. 'The Dirk fade,' as it's commonly called, is recreated by stars throughout the league on a regular basis."
The comparisons between Nowitzki and Garnett will last for generations. While Garnett was easily the better defender, he couldn't hold a candle to what Nowitzki did offensively with how he changed the game. Everyone wants to add a Nowitzki post-fade to their arsenal now while no one remembers a Garnett signature move besides his trash talk.
Nowitzki and Garnett each won an MVP and a championship, but Nowitzki was named Finals MVP while Garnett was not. Garnett also won Defensive Player of the Year once, but Nowitzki made four more All-NBA teams than Garnett. Plus, Nowitzki is 6th in NBA history in scoring with more than 30,000 points, while Garnett currently sits 19th with a little over 26,000. There is a debate to be had, but at the very least they're on the same playing field, and not worlds apart like they are in this ESPN ranking.
Some other basketball players on the list are LeBron James at 4, Kobe Bryant at 10, Stephen Curry at 14, Tim Duncan at 16, Shaquille O'Neal at 17, Nikola Jokic at 28, Dwyane Wade at 35, and Kevin Durant at 39. Wade and Garnett were placed slightly too high, while Duncan and Nowitzki seemed too low for their impact on the game.
