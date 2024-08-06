Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson Shines in Exhibition Basketball Game
The Olympics are one way basketball fans are held over through the dog days of the NBA offseason, but it only occurs once every four years. This time, typically the quietest in the NBA calendar year, is filled with players participating in pickup games, basketball rec leagues, and tournaments to stay fresh and keep playing.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has been seen recently doing a bit of both, doing whatever possible to mount up for his first season with a new franchise. Recently, he appeared in the "ZEKE-END" basketball tournament and, as expected, put on a clinic.
READ MORE: 3 Dallas Mavericks Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Season
Thompson showed a bit of his offensive bag, going to his elite deep ball while showing some versatility in his game with his passing.
After a bit of a down season and being ridiculed by fans, Thompson is looking to bounce back. He's now doing so with a change of scenery after joining the Mavericks in the offseason, marking the end of the Golden State Warriors dynasty with the legendary trio of him, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.
A change of scenery might just be what the four-time NBA champion needs to bounce back. He joins Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas as he seeks a fifth ring and to add to a Hall of Fame resume. The trio will be elite in terms of offense, and the more versatility Thompson can add, the better.
Of course, the Mavericks guard had to show love to his new club and fanbase, throwing in a "Go Mavs" after the game.
Playing third fiddle to two elite offensive talents, the game will be open for Thompson to make a huge impact in the starting lineup, which should help him return the confidence he's built by being one of the best 3-point shooters the game of basketball has ever seen.
READ MORE: Former Dallas Mavericks All-Star Called Most Overrated Player of the 2000s
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter