Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Hands Out Basketball Tips on Vacation in Greece
Dallas Mavericks' star guard Kyrie Irving recently underwent surgery to repair a broken hand. As he recovers, he's been spending time in Greece on vacation.
While on vacation, Irving was spotted at the beach going over basketball tips with some other beachgoers. By the looks of it, Irving is helping them with jab steps and ball fakes while keeping a pivot foot.
If there's anyone you'd want to receive ball-handling tips from, it's Irving, who some consider to be the most skilled player to ever touch a basketball. Former All-Stars like Deron Williams have even said as much on podcasts.
Despite the broken hand, the Mavericks are hopeful Irving will be healthy and a full participant in training camp in the coming months. It shouldn't set him back any for the upcoming season.
The Mavericks made a big risk trading for him at the 2023 trade deadline but that risk has paid off. Irving averaged 25.6 PPG this season, combining with Luka Doncic to be the highest-scoring duo in the NBA. He's grown into becoming a phenomenal leader for the Mavs after years of being labeled as a toxic player. That leadership resulted in a run to the NBA Finals but they lost to one of Irving's former teams, the Boston Celtics.
