Dallas Basketball

Mavericks' Dwight Powell Helps Canada To Olympic Opener Victory Against Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Olympics are underway and former Mavericks are getting the chance to help their countries

Austin Veazey

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots a free throw against USA in the third quarter in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canada forward Dwight Powell (7) shoots a free throw against USA in the third quarter in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Olympics tipped off this weekend with many countries playing their first official Olympic basketball games on Saturday. While the United States doesn't play until Sunday, Team Canada and Dallas Mavericks' center Dwight Powell had their first taste of this year's Olympics on Saturday against Greece and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Canada came away with the win 86-79 as Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points, including 12/15 from the free-throw line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett led Canada with 21 and 23 points respectively. Dwight Powell, who has been starting at center for Canada, finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds without missing any shots.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Lands in ESPN's Top 25 NBA Players of 21st Century

Canada won't play again until Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. CST (1:30 Paris time) but should be the favorites to win Group A, which has Australia, Greece, and Spain. Australia beat Spain in their opening game as current Maverick Dante Exum didn't play as he battle an injury, but former Maverick Josh Green was scoreless on three attempts. Powell and Exum are the only two Mavericks playing in the Olympics.

Now that they've beaten Greece and Antetokounmpo, Powell should have faced his toughest test in Group A. Spain isn't as strong as it used to be in the prime of the Gasol Brothers Era, as they now start Willy Hernangomez at center while Australia's starting center is Jock Landale.

READ MORE: Warriors' Joe Lacob Reveals Negotiations With Klay Thompson Before Mavericks Signing

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey

AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News