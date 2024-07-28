Mavericks' Dwight Powell Helps Canada To Olympic Opener Victory Against Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Olympics tipped off this weekend with many countries playing their first official Olympic basketball games on Saturday. While the United States doesn't play until Sunday, Team Canada and Dallas Mavericks' center Dwight Powell had their first taste of this year's Olympics on Saturday against Greece and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Canada came away with the win 86-79 as Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 34 points, including 12/15 from the free-throw line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett led Canada with 21 and 23 points respectively. Dwight Powell, who has been starting at center for Canada, finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds without missing any shots.
Canada won't play again until Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. CST (1:30 Paris time) but should be the favorites to win Group A, which has Australia, Greece, and Spain. Australia beat Spain in their opening game as current Maverick Dante Exum didn't play as he battle an injury, but former Maverick Josh Green was scoreless on three attempts. Powell and Exum are the only two Mavericks playing in the Olympics.
Now that they've beaten Greece and Antetokounmpo, Powell should have faced his toughest test in Group A. Spain isn't as strong as it used to be in the prime of the Gasol Brothers Era, as they now start Willy Hernangomez at center while Australia's starting center is Jock Landale.
