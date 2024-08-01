Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Klay Thompson Featured in NBA 2K25 Trailer
Superstar Luka Doncic has his first in-game connection with new signee Klay Thompson, even if it's just in a video game. It'll be a few months before we see it on the court for the first time, but at least we see Thompson in his new No. 31 jersey.
The release of NBA 2K25 is right around the corner and they've dropped their newest trailer, featuring Doncic assisting Thompson on a three-pointer to showcase their new rhythm shooting mechanics. It's fitting the clip comes against the Boston Celtics, the Mavs' opponent in the NBA Finals last season.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Jason Kidd Visits Steelers Training Camp to See Mike Tomlin
NBA 2K25 is set to come out on September 6th, the first chance Mavericks fans will get to see Thompson in a Dallas uniform on the court. Dallas should be one of the most frequently used teams in the game with the superstar guard tandem of Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the lob threats of Lively and Gafford, and the sweet-shooting of Thompson.
The Mavericks signed Thompson to a 3-year, $50 million deal this offseason, taking him away from the Golden State Warriors after he'd spent his whole career in the Bay area. He has something to prove with these new-look Mavs and hopes he can be the missing link to a championship.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks 'Aiming' to Spend Much of Training Camp in Las Vegas
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter