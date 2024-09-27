Mavs' Opening Opponent Will be Shorthanded to Start Season
NBA reporter Marc Stein announced today on Twitter that San Antonio Spurs star Devin Vassell will be out until at least November 1 as he recovers from surgery related to a stress fracture in his right foot dating back to last season.
As it says in the post above, Vassell was unable to participate in the final eight games of the Spurs' 2023-24 season due to this injury, and it appears he's still dealing with problems related to it. Last season, the Spurs shooting guard and candidate for Most Improved Player (finished 12th) averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and finished second on the team in points behind only Victor Wembanyama.
READ MORE: Former Mavs Executive Slams ESPN Over Recent Dismissal
Starting at the shooting guard spot last season for San Antonio, Vassell is an important part of what the Spurs do on the offensive end of the floor. Though they brought in rookie Stephon Castle who is a bit of a combo guard, they want to teach the UConn standout to play the lead initiator role behind Chris Paul, meaning that Vassell's role as the first-stringer is not in danger.
The Spurs play against the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic on October 24 in each team's first game of the year, a matchup that will be held in Dallas at the American Airlines Center. San Antonio has lost 11 of its last 12 against the Mavs, a streak that Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and newly acquired piece Klay Thompson hope to keep going.
In general, San Antonio has struggled over the last few years, but the rise of the 2023 Rookie of the Year Wembanyama has been a revelation for a franchise used to winning at a high level. Still, the Mavericks have more than had their number since Doncic's arrival, and want to continue to dominate their hated rivals.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Media Day and Preseason Information
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Keenan Womack on Twitter.