Mavericks' Rival Sees Title Chances Increase after Trade
After their decision to ship away Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, the Minnesota Timberwolves saw their odds to win an NBA Title go from 11-to-1 to 10-to-1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The trade also marked better odds for their trade partner, the New York Knicks, who went from 9-to-1 to 7-to-1 after receiving Towns in a trade that shook the landscape of the NBA this week.
What is it that Vegas likes so much about the trade for the T-Wolves? First of all, it increases wing depth for Minnesota, who were already solid at the position with Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. One could count the Wolves' biggest star Anthony Edwards amongst this group as well, though he plays shooting guard primarily – still, the addition of DiVincenzo only strengthens a group that is arguably the most important position in basketball if last year's NBA Champion Celtics and their one-two punch are any indication.
An interesting point of this trade however is that it neutralizes the Timberwolves' most recent draft pick in wing Terrence Shannon Jr., who plays the same role that DiVincenzo will play. The rookie from Illinois was one of the top scorers in college basketball last year, which begs the question of whether or not he will play much this season.
As for Julius Randle, he will start at the four spot next to Rudy Gobert with Naz Reid in relief. Considering some of the injuries that Randle has dealt with, including one last year, having Reid off the bench will be an important factor for the season. Last year, Randle played just 46 total games, meaning the trade was risky for Minnesota for that reason.
The Knicks had to make the trade to get a center that works, as they can now play a lineup of Jalen Brunson at point guard, Mikal Bridges at shooting guard, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart at the 3 and 4, and Towns at center. In that sense, the trade makes a ton of sense for New York and could be a move that truly benefits both teams.
Will it make Minnesota a significantly more formidable opponent for the Mavericks? Most likely not, as this trade would not have flipped around a series that finished 4-1 in favor of Dallas. However, it could mean a few more wins for the Timberwolves this year, flipping around their seeding and helping them avoid some tougher playoff series. The move feels more high-upside, low-floor for New York, and more low-upside, high-floor for the T-Wolves.
Whether or not it affects Dallas is something that will have to be answered when the season gets rolling.
