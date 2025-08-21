Mavericks’ starting five disrespected with latest ranking
The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most accomplished starting lineups in the entire league.
Two top NBA Draft selections, a No. 2 overall pick, and a future Hall-of-Famer has the Mavs with a lot of excitement in the first five. However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes doesn't think they stack up with the rest of the league well. The Mavs came in at No. 18 in Hughes' power ranking of the starting lineups in the NBA.
"A healthy Kyrie Irving would likely land this group a top-10 spot, although Russell is set to man the point guard position at least until 2026 while Irving recovers from a torn ACL," Hughes wrote.
"Flagg is about as pro-ready as any rookie, although few contribute to winning immediately. The three-man unit of Davis, Thompson and Lively only logged 102 total possessions together last year, with a meh net rating of plus-1.0.
"This group hits its ceiling if Russell focus on playmaking instead of his own shot creation, Davis stays healthy and Flagg flashes his skills on both ends of the ball. Putting Davis at the five and another wing on the floor (P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall) is probably the best starting group the Mavs could use, although it almost certainly won't happen."
Mavs have average starting lineup
The Mavs will get better throughout the season, especially when Irving makes his return to the lineup.
The veteran experience on the roster is enough to keep the Mavs competitive and a team to watch all season long.
If the team can find its rhythm together and figure out what role Flagg is destined for, the Mavs could be a surprise squad in the thick of things in the Western Conference.
The Mavs play their first preseason game on Oct. 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
