Dallas Basketball

Mavericks’ starting five disrespected with latest ranking

The Dallas Mavericks have a star-studded starting lineup, but how do they stack up in the NBA?

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most accomplished starting lineups in the entire league.

Two top NBA Draft selections, a No. 2 overall pick, and a future Hall-of-Famer has the Mavs with a lot of excitement in the first five. However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes doesn't think they stack up with the rest of the league well. The Mavs came in at No. 18 in Hughes' power ranking of the starting lineups in the NBA.

"A healthy Kyrie Irving would likely land this group a top-10 spot, although Russell is set to man the point guard position at least until 2026 while Irving recovers from a torn ACL," Hughes wrote.

"Flagg is about as pro-ready as any rookie, although few contribute to winning immediately. The three-man unit of Davis, Thompson and Lively only logged 102 total possessions together last year, with a meh net rating of plus-1.0.

"This group hits its ceiling if Russell focus on playmaking instead of his own shot creation, Davis stays healthy and Flagg flashes his skills on both ends of the ball. Putting Davis at the five and another wing on the floor (P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall) is probably the best starting group the Mavs could use, although it almost certainly won't happen."

READ MORE: This forgotten piece of the Luka Doncic trade could be the biggest surprise for Mavs

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis dribbles during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis dribbles during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Mavs have average starting lineup

The Mavs will get better throughout the season, especially when Irving makes his return to the lineup.

The veteran experience on the roster is enough to keep the Mavs competitive and a team to watch all season long.

If the team can find its rhythm together and figure out what role Flagg is destined for, the Mavs could be a surprise squad in the thick of things in the Western Conference.

The Mavs play their first preseason game on Oct. 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks champion, NBA award winner reveals reaction to Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News