Mavericks' Klay Thompson Relieved Warriors of 'Financial Hardships' Following Departure
All dynasties must come to an end somehow. The Golden State Warriors might have hoped that it would end with the big three, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, each retiring as members of the organization, but that didn't happen. Instead, Thompson is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks, where he'll be able to compete for a fifth NBA title after the team competed in the NBA Finals a season ago.
While it can be seen as an emotional move given Thompson's run in the Bay Area -- resulting in four banners and one of the best dynasties the NBA has ever seen -- it might have been best for both sides.
Thompson's production had dropped, and he wasn't helping Curry bring the team over the hump to even being a playoff team. While there were no on-court results, the Warriors were footing a hefty bill to maintain the core of the past dynasty while trying to complement them on the roster and build a competitive club.
Green, in an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, claimed that Thompson did Golden State a favor while joining the Mavericks.
"What Klay just did—and nobody will give him credit for—is he just relieved this organization of the financial hardships it was starting to face. He still did it for the organization, but nobody will say that. Nobody will say him leaving was because he was unhappy, which, again, he wasn't the happiest last year," Green said.
The five-time All-Star saw a decreasing role with a franchise he once helped post a 73-win season with. It had to be frustrating, and it makes sense as to why his production and happiness dropped in recent seasons.
With his departure, the club used the cap space they would have used to sign him to bring on players like De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson. Bringing in multiple talents, the Warriors are trying to claw their way back to contention at least one more time during Curry's legendary career.
"He provided cap relief for this organization on his way out. You know what I'm saying? He got some picks sent back to the organization on his way out," Green continued.
For Thompson, he received a payday in Dallas where he will join Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in pursuit of a championship. Both Irving and Thompson have a history of competing for championships against each other -- with both adding valuable experience to a franchise seeking a second banner.
