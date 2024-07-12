Former Dallas Maverick Jalen Brunson Signs Surprising Extension With New York Knicks
The Dallas Mavericks lost guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency a few seasons ago. He had emerged as a solid secondary scoring option to Luka Doncic, but the Mavericks decided not to re-sign him to a 4-year, $55 million extension before his last season in Dallas. He exploded onto the scene his last season in Dallas and used that to sign a 4-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks.
Now he's decided to take a massive discount to stay with the Knicks just a few years into the deal, signing a 4-year, $156 million deal, which leaves more than $113 million on the table had he waited a year. Adrian Wojnarowski has a good breakdown of how much money Brunson will be making compared to what he could've made.
Brunson decided to go ahead and take less so the Knicks could afford to keep all of his friends in the future. A lot has been made of the Knicks acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets to pair him with his Villanova buddies of Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo. They did re-sign O.G. Anunoby to a big max extension this offseason and still employ Julius Randle.
The deal does include a player option for 2028-29, allowing him to sign either a 4-year,$323 million deal in 2028 or a 5-year, $418 million deal in 2029. Brunson will be able to get some value back in that next deal but the Knicks won't have to worry as much about the second apron for the next few years on Brunson's new deal.
Brunson had a breakout season, making the All-NBA second team after averaging 28.7 PPG and 6.7 APG for the Knicks. Now that he has all of his friends and they re-signed Anunoby, they should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
