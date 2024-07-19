How To Watch: Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics in 2024 NBA Summer League
It's the fourth game of the NBA Summer League for the Dallas Mavericks and they'll be looking to pick up their first win. After falling to the Utah Jazz by a single point to start the summer, they've been blown out in their last two games against the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. They're hoping their fortunes can turn around today against the Celtics.
The Boston Celtics enter this game 2-1 this summer and have played just a couple of players from their main roster. They're hoping 2023 second-round pick Jordan Walsh can take a few steps while 2024 first-round pick Baylor Scheierman can be their next Sam Hauser. While this could technically be called a Finals rematch, there aren't many NBA Finals minutes on either of these Summer League rosters.
READ MORE: Another Reason Revealed For Klay Thompson Choosing Dallas Mavericks Over LA Lakers
Dallas and Boston will start at 3:30 p.m. CST from the Pavilion connected to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. It will be aired live on ESPNU and ESPN+ for those not in attendance.
The Celtics just picked up a solid win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, even as they sat Jaden Springer and Neemias Queta and the Hornets sat Brandon Miller. This will still be a chance for the Mavs' coaching staff to get some revenge on the Celtics after the disappointment they felt in losing the NBA Finals.
READ MORE: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, NBA Icon Michael Jordan Tease New Shoe Release in Commercial
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter