Thunder projected to dominate Mavericks in potential NBA playoff series
The Dallas Mavericks are one victory away from clinching a spot in the NBA Playoffs. The only thing that stands in their path is a feisty Memphis Grizzlies team. If the Mavericks are able to take down the Grizzlies on the road, they would be rewarded with facing the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round.
The Thunder set a franchise record with a 68-14 record this season. Headlined by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a host of promising younger players, Oklahoma City is looking like a force to be reckoned with this postseason.
Dallas took down OKC in six games last season on its run to the NBA Finals. However, the Mavericks are in a much different spot this year after trading Luka Doncic and losing Kyrie Irving to a season-ending ACL tear.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton is projecting the Mavericks to get dominated in a potential series against the Thunder. Pelton believes Oklahoma City's perimeter defense would be the key in taking down Dallas in five games.
"If the Mavericks fight their way into the playoffs as the 10 seed, unprecedented in the brief history of the play-in tournament, they deserve credit for extending what looked like a lost season," Pelton wrote. "Dallas has enough talent up front to cause some problems for Oklahoma City."
"Still, the Thunder's defensive talent on the perimeter is a brutal matchup for a Mavericks team that isn't starting a point guard because Kyrie Irving is sidelined," Pelton continued.
OKC ranks No. 4 in scoring (120.5 points per game) and No. 3 in points allowed per game (107.6). The Thunder's point differential of +12.8 is by far the top mark in the league.
Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-year, averaging 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game.
The playoff series would begin on Sunday if Dallas can take care of business tonight.
