Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are on the final stop of their four-game road trip, their opponents are the number two seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets.
Sunday night's matchup will be only the second meeting between these two title contenders. The first meeting went in favor of the Rockets in a 128-108 blowout win. Denver fell behind early in the first quarter and was never able to recover their ground from then on.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is listed as OUT with a left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Christian Braun is probable with a left foot sprain, Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Rockets have five players listed on their report: Reed Sheppard, Nate Williams, N'Faly Dante, Jack McVeigh, and David Roddy.
Reed Sheppard is out with a right thumb avulsion fracture, Nate Williams is out on G league assignment, N'Faly Dante is out due to his two-way contract, Jack McVeigh, and David Roddy are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers