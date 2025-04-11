Jamal Murray's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Grizzlies
With just two games left in the NBA regular season, the Denver Nuggets are gearing up for another postseason run after what was an interesting past few days. With just four games left, Denver decided to fire long-time head coach Mike Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, both of whom were with the team during the Nuggets' 2023 championship run.
Denver has been without their point guard, Jamal Murray, for its last six games. The 28-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this season, but has been out due to a hamstring injury.
It looks like Murray's return may be pushed back, as the Nuggets take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. The former All-Star is still listed as questionable, but Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Murray was expected to come back for this game.
Denver is 1-0 under interim head coach David Adelman, son of NBA coaching legend Rick, after a 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. The Nuggets are currently fourth in the Western Conference but are also in a tight race with four teams below them to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies has major implications for the playoff picture.
Even amid all of the firing, signs are pointing to the possibility of another deep postseason run for the Nuggets. The win in Adelman's head coaching debut helps, but your team is always in it with Nikola Jokic at the helm, who is having a historic season. With Murray's return on the horizon, the game could change for Denver.
