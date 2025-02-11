Nikola Jokic's Insane Three-Pointer in Nuggets-Trail Blazers Goes Viral
Riding a six-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Denver stormed out to a 15-point halftime lead, putting themselves in a good position to pick up their seventh consecutive victory.
Through three quarters, Jokic dropped 40 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds on efficient 15-22 shooting, continuing his insane MVP-caliber season. Heading into Monday, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game with absurdly efficient 57.5/46.2/81.6 shooting splits.
During Monday's game, the Nuggets superstar center hit an absurd shot that only Jokic can make, fading away in the corner as the shot clock expires. The NBA world has gone into a frenzy over the insane three-pointer, and the clip has gone viral across social media.
Jokic has continued to put on a show throughout the last few years, hitting shots like this all the time. The 29-year-old big man has already taken home the NBA MVP award three of the last four years, and the way he is playing, he could definitely earn his fourth.
The Nuggets are closing in on their seventh straight win and will improve to 35-19 on the season.
