Nikola Jokic's Performance in Nuggets-Magic Goes Viral
When debating the best offense-generating players of all time, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has to be on that shortlist alongside modern players like James Harden and LeBron James. While Jokic continues to be up historical numbers game in game out, it has become normal for NBA fans to see the type of production he's posting.
Tonight against the Orlando Magic was no exception, as Orlando entered the game shorthanded without Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. With Paolo Banchero putting up just 10 points on poor efficiency, the Nuggets were able to walk away comfortably with a 113-100 win. Earning their 26th win of the season, social media was buzzing with the stellar performance by Jokic.
Despite scoring 10 points less than his season average, Jokic ended tonight's contest with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and three blocks. In just 30 minutes of action for Denver, the effort was good enough for Jokic's 18th triple-double of the season as he leads all players.
Jokic finds himself amid a career season with Denver, putting up his best points per game average as well as assists. However, Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way in Most Valuable Player odds, as he's having a career season as well and leading the West's top-ranked team.
Denver caps off their two-game road trip with a sweep, as they return home for a Tuesday night contest against the Philadelphia 76ers.
