Nikola Jokić puts up his 18th triple-double of the season! The next-closest player has 8 😳



🃏 20 PTS

🃏 14 REB

🃏 10 AST

🃏 3 STL

🃏 3 BLK



Nuggets get their 6th win in 7 games! pic.twitter.com/Gdgc2g3E05