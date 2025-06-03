Fire Alarm Was Reportedly Pulled Night Before Pacers-Knicks Game 6
The Indiana Pacers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. The Pacers will look to capture their first-ever NBA title this season, but it won’t be easy, as they’ll face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who could go down as one of the best teams of all time.
Nonetheless, the Pacers are up for the challenge as they’ll give the Thunder all they can handle, which they hope could be enough. Although the Eastern Conference Finals are behind us, there is one odd incident that took place for the New York Knicks the night before Game 6, which ended up being the last game of the series.
According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, the hotel where the Knicks were staying had an incident the night before Game 6.
“Apparently, the night before Game 6 in Indiana, the fire alarm went off at the Knicks’ hotel,” Lowe said.
“There’s some mystery over how that happened. I checked with a couple of agents who then checked with their players, who confirmed the fire alarm went off.
“I think 12:45-1:00 am, a lot of players are probably still awake then.”
Whether that played a factor in the outcome or not is not really relevant at that point.
The Pacers proved in the first five games of the series that they were and are the better team. Indiana is a resilient group, and they have proven that to be the case throughout the playoffs.
Indiana is a team that no one expected to be one of the two final teams standing. They’ve made an improbable run to many, but they certainly aren’t surprised by how things have panned out for them in Indiana.
The Pacers have been one of the more elite teams, especially since the calendar flipped to 2025. They have carried all that momentum forward and are now only four wins away from reaching their ultimate goal.
Fire alarm or not, the better team from the Eastern Conference has a chance to hoist the Larry O’Brein Trophy.
