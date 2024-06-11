Indiana Pacers to hold third 2024 pre-draft workout including Yongxi Cui, Ajay Mitchell, more
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers announced their third pre-draft workout ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. It will take place on Wednesday, when they will bring in six more prospects for on-court work.
Indiana has three picks in the upcoming draft, and they are all in the second round. As a result, they have fewer pre-draft sessions than in previous seasons. But they are still getting a close look at prospects that could end up donning the blue and gold.
Here's the half dozen draft prospects that will be in Indianapolis for a workout on June 12.
- Yongxi Cui, Guangzhou Loong Lions (China)
- Thijs De Ridder, Bilbao Basket (Spain)
- Jack Gohlke, Oakland
- Emanuel Miller, Texas Christian
- Ajay Mitchell, University of California, Santa Barbara
- Tyson Walker, Michigan State
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Mitchell is projected to be selected 44th overall. The Pacers highest pick is 36, and they also own 49 and 50 — Bleacher Report's latest mock draft has Mitchell going to the Pacers. None of the other five players are projected to be chosen by ESPN.
So far, the prospects that came through Indiana for a workout detailed that the Pacers are putting them through a high-paced environment with upbeat interactions. "They play a little faster, so we were playing faster today," Houston guard Jamal Shead said.
Lance Jones, who has local ties, performed in front of executives earlier in this pre-draft process. Harrison Ingram, one of the highest rated prospects to come through Indiana so far, missed his session workout with an injury. The NBA Draft starts on June 26.
