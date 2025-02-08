Is Mark Williams Making Lakers Debut vs Pacers? LA Releases Final Injury Report
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers today from Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will be missing multiple key players in this game as both Luka Doncic and LeBron James have been ruled out for the contest.
Read more: Pacers Set to Face Lakers Without Star LeBron James
Will Luka Doncic Make Lakers Debut vs Pacers? LA Releases Injury Report
This should give the Pacers some sort of advantage in the game as they look to keep the winning ways going strong. But the Lakers could also be getting a massive piece back to the rotation.
Center Mark Williams could be making his debut with the team after coming to Los Angeles in a trade from Charlotte. Williams was listed as questionable entering this game against the Pacers and will be out for this contest today.
On the season with the Hornets, Williams has averaged 15.6 points, 9,6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The big man is a legitimate lob threat for Los Angeles and should make life much easier on both Doncic and James when they return.
Williams isn't the best on the defensive end but playing alongside the other Lakers defenders could help things. Los Angeles took a massive gamble trading for Williams considering his long injury history.
The Pacers will be without center Myles Turner for this game so they will need others to step up in his absence. Backup big man Thomas Bryant will be given the challenge of facing the Lakers but he has proven his worth this season while with the Pacers.
Read more: Pacers' Lack of Trade Deadline Moves Directly Impacts Myles Turner
Indiana has won seven of their last 10 games overall and remains in the fourth spot within the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers have completely turned things around from their slow start to start the season and now are seen as one of the better teams in the NBA.
More Indiana Pacers news: Former Pacers Center Reportedly Waived by New Team Already
Pacers Trade James Wiseman to Raptors in Last Second Deadline Deal
Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
Watch Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Completely Crossover Two Clippers Defenders in Epic Move
Myles Turner Has Hilarious Response to Pacers Staying Quiet on Trade Deadline
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.