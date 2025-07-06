Pacers Announce Trade, Acquire Big Man From West Squad
The Indiana Pacers officially announced the arrival of center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday after news broke of the deal Saturday evening.
The Pacers sent a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap to the Grizzlies for Huff. The big man featured in 64 games for the Grizzlies in 2024-25 after playing in just 31 total games during the three prior seasons.
On 11.7 minutes per game, Huff averaged 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks. He also had a three-point shooting percentage of 40.5 percent last season.
Huff's arrival comes less than a week after former Pacers center Myles Turner signed a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks rather than returning to Indiana, as many expected. Huff offers a similar skillset to Turner, a big man who can shoot and offers solid rim protection.
The Pacers also have centers Isaiah Jackson and Tony Bradley on the roster, and have the opportunity to bring back Thomas Bryant, who is currently a free agent.
While Huff may not be DeAndre Ayton — who the Pacers unsuccessfully pursued in free agency — he provides a solid option in the frontcourt for a team who proved the value of depth during the playoffs last season.
Now that their center issue has at least a temporary fix, the Pacers can begin to strengthen other holes their team has, such as the one left by Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
The Pacers have plummeted down preseason predictions after their two big losses, and will need to do more work in the offseason to give themselves a chance of competing without their franchise cornerstone in the 2025-26 season.
